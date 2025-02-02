Ammies go down at Hawick

Tweedmouth Amateurs were beaten 4-1 at Hawick United in the Border Amateur A Division.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are at home to Eyemouth United this weekend while Highfields United go to Langlee in the first round of the Border Cup.

Berwick Town went out of the Waddell Cup following a 5-2 defeat at Earlston Rhymers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hume shot them into a surprise lead at the A Division outfit and Hossack added the second to put them 2-0 up.

All the Border football action

Earlston hit back in the second half to advance, with Berwick’s Wallace also hitting the crossbar.

Town host Jed Legion at Billendean in the B Division.

Following a free weekend, Tweedmouth Rangers travel to second-placed Easthouses Lily in the Second Division of the East of Scotland League.

The two sides drew 2-2 at Shielfield back in August but Rangers are just three points clear of the relegation zone and have gone nine games without a win.