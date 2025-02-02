Ammies go down at Hawick
They are at home to Eyemouth United this weekend while Highfields United go to Langlee in the first round of the Border Cup.
Berwick Town went out of the Waddell Cup following a 5-2 defeat at Earlston Rhymers.
Hume shot them into a surprise lead at the A Division outfit and Hossack added the second to put them 2-0 up.
Earlston hit back in the second half to advance, with Berwick’s Wallace also hitting the crossbar.
Town host Jed Legion at Billendean in the B Division.
Following a free weekend, Tweedmouth Rangers travel to second-placed Easthouses Lily in the Second Division of the East of Scotland League.
The two sides drew 2-2 at Shielfield back in August but Rangers are just three points clear of the relegation zone and have gone nine games without a win.