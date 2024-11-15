Amble woman on a winter rescue mission as she takes in nine stray cats and kittens
Jamie-Lee Montgomery found the first kitten at a Northumberland caravan park whilst at work, before more appeared a few weeks later and she decided to rescue as many cats and kittens as she could.
She has now rescued a total of 12 kittens, one pregnant female and two adult males, some of who have since been neutered and homed.
On her inspiration to keep taking the animals in, Jamie said: “I’m just such a caring person I couldn’t just save one and not them all, they deserve a happy loving home just like any other pet.”
“I have been doing it alone off my own back rescuing and taking them home, they are underweight and have had no human contact so they need a lot of care and attention.”
One of the kittens, Toby, was in desperate need of care when Jamie-Lee found him: “He was in a bad way and when I rescued him I gave him round the clock care and bottle feeds every two hours for weeks, I saved his life and now he’s thriving.”
Jamie-Lee took is asking for donations to allow her to continue her rescue mission: “I currently have nine at home and as you can imagine it’s costing a fortune, so I asked to see if anyone could donate any items like carriers, blankets, beds, litter trays or food as I want to carry on doing everything I’m doing now.”
