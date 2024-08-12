Amble RNLI training exercise with Coquet Canoe Club
A joint exercise was held on August 8th on the sea outside Amble Harbour.
The lifeboat crew gave the kayakers advice on safety at sea and together they practiced the different ways of recovering injured or exhausted kayakers from the water.
