Amble RNLI training exercise with Coquet Canoe Club

By Richard Sill
Contributor
Published 12th Aug 2024, 04:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A joint exercise was held on August 8th on the sea outside Amble Harbour.

The lifeboat crew gave the kayakers advice on safety at sea and together they practiced the different ways of recovering injured or exhausted kayakers from the water.

Related topics:Amble RNLI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice