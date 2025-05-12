Amble RNLI lifeboat rescues stranded vessel

A Northumberland lifeboat came to the aid of a stranded leisure craft on Friday 2 May.

Amble RNLI launched its all-weather lifeboat (ALB) Elizabeth and Leonard to assist the vessel. It had become stranded of Hauxley head after losing power and was drifting with the tide.

After the crew assessed the situation it was decided that the safest option was to tow it and its crew back to the quayside.

Nobody was injured in the incident and the boat was eventually handed over to the coastguard in Amble marina where it is normally moored.

Amble RNLI Shannon class ALB lifeboat, Elizabeth and Leonard, was in action recently responding to an incident

Amble RNLI’s volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, John Wingfield said: ‘We can confirm that the lifeboat crew managed the situation to the highest standards of skill and professionalism.

‘Our volunteer crews train for a range of scenarios, including vessel mechanical failures and incidents such as these ones, and are fully prepared for such eventualities.’

