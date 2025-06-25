Amble RNLI lifeboat put through its paces in joint exercise

By Andrew Bruce
Contributor
Published 25th Jun 2025, 09:50 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 16:36 BST

A Northumberland lifeboat has been put through its paces to ensure it’s ready to come to the aid of those in peril at sea.

Amble RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat (ALB) Elizabeth and Leonard recently linked up with the Newbiggin and Blyth Atlantic 85 lifeboats, Blyth's D class inshore lifeboat and also the Humber-based Coast Guard helicopter, to test the search and rescue skills of the crews.

The training exercise, which took place off the North East coast earlier this month, lasted approximately two and a half hours and was extremely beneficial for all the lifeboat crews involved.

John Wingfield, Amble RNLI’s volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: ‘Our charity’s lifeboat crews regularly train to hone their lifesaving skills. Such training prepares us for the variety of situations we face on a daily basis.

‘As a station, we are proud of all those who were involved, both search and rescue professionals and civilian workers who use the North Sea daily. Everyone came together as part of a team.’

