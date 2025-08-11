Amble RNLI lifeboat comes to the aid of paddle boarders

By Andrew Bruce
Contributor
Published 11th Aug 2025, 11:35 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2025, 13:16 BST
Amble RNLI’s lifeboats were in action recently including rescuing two dogs in difficulty off the North East coast.

The all-weather lifeboat (ALB) Elizabeth and Leonard was sent on 9 August by Humber Coastguard to assist two paddle borders off the north end of Druridge Bay, who were being blown out to sea with their dog. After being located, both they and their dog were brought onboard and checked over before being transferred to the inshore lifeboat (ILB) and returned to the shore and met by the coastguard.

Most Popular

On 10 August, the inshore lifeboat recovered a dog that had been swept away in the sea North Sea off Alnmouth near Marden Rocks. When the ILB arrived on scene, the dog had been pulled to safety by a member of the public. It was then returned to the shore. where it was reunited with its owner who was waiting with the coastguard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Also, on the same day, the ALB was sent by Humber Coastguard to assist the sailing vessel ‘Astrid’ after it lost its propellor and was under sail to Amble. The vessel was taken under tow by the ALB to the marina, where it was tied up by quayside staff. The Amble lifeboat then returned to its station.

Amble RNLI Shannon class ALB lifeboat, Elizabeth and Leonard, was in action recently responding to an incidentplaceholder image
Amble RNLI Shannon class ALB lifeboat, Elizabeth and Leonard, was in action recently responding to an incident

Amble RNLI’s volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, John Wingfield said: ‘We can confirm that the lifeboat crew managed all three situations to the highest standards of skill and professionalism.

‘Our volunteer crews train for a range of scenarios, including vessel mechanical failures and incidents such as these ones, and are fully prepared for such eventualities.’

Related topics:Amble RNLIILBNorth Sea
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice