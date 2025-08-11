Amble RNLI lifeboat comes to the aid of paddle boarders

Amble RNLI’s lifeboats were in action recently including rescuing two dogs in difficulty off the North East coast.

The all-weather lifeboat (ALB) Elizabeth and Leonard was sent on 9 August by Humber Coastguard to assist two paddle borders off the north end of Druridge Bay, who were being blown out to sea with their dog. After being located, both they and their dog were brought onboard and checked over before being transferred to the inshore lifeboat (ILB) and returned to the shore and met by the coastguard.

On 10 August, the inshore lifeboat recovered a dog that had been swept away in the sea North Sea off Alnmouth near Marden Rocks. When the ILB arrived on scene, the dog had been pulled to safety by a member of the public. It was then returned to the shore. where it was reunited with its owner who was waiting with the coastguard.

Also, on the same day, the ALB was sent by Humber Coastguard to assist the sailing vessel ‘Astrid’ after it lost its propellor and was under sail to Amble. The vessel was taken under tow by the ALB to the marina, where it was tied up by quayside staff. The Amble lifeboat then returned to its station.

Amble RNLI Shannon class ALB lifeboat, Elizabeth and Leonard, was in action recently responding to an incident

Amble RNLI’s volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, John Wingfield said: ‘We can confirm that the lifeboat crew managed all three situations to the highest standards of skill and professionalism.

‘Our volunteer crews train for a range of scenarios, including vessel mechanical failures and incidents such as these ones, and are fully prepared for such eventualities.’