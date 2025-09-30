Amble public toilets to get major refurb as part of £1.5m Northumberland improvement scheme
The public toilets in Queen Street and the Harbour are being upgraded with new cubicles, sanitary-ware, floor coverings and wall finishes. Both male and female toilets will have baby change facilities.
Work has now started and the schemes are set for completion in November.
Cabinet member responsible for public conveniences County Councillor Mark Mather said: “Amble is a busy town, not just with local residents, but as a destination for tourists.
“We’re pleased to be getting this refurbishment underway and it forms part of our ongoing programme of works to improve the standard of all 54 public toilets in the county for which we have responsibility.
“In a time when some councils are cutting back on their public toilets we are continuing to invest, Northumberland County Council is proud of the county and the people so it's only right we invest in the area.”
This comes after we asked readers what changes they would like to see in Amble. After over 100 suggestions, the main issue which dominated comments was a lack of well-kept public toilets.