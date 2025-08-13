An Amble man is setting out to walk 80 miles in 24 hours for Macmillan in support of his sister who has battled cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Yuill, who works for GO Outdoors, will be walking from the Berwick store to the Alnwick store overnight, right before setting straight back off for the Northumberland Coast Mighty Hike.

Paul has lost nine stone in the past year and is eight months sober from alcohol after 30 years. When his sister, who has just got the all clear from breast cancer, asked him to join her in the charity hike – he decided it was the perfect time to set himself an extra challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained: “Because my sister was diagnosed during Covid, she didn't get much support and she now holds classes for women who are going through similar things. She is a very strong woman so when she asked if I could come and walk with her, I couldn’t say no.

Paul with his sister, niece and mum.

"I am a firm believer that if you are going to fundraise then you raise as many funds as you possibly can, so I’m doing what I can do be able to do that.”

Some of Paul’s Go Outdoors team members will also be joining him for a few miles at either side of his walk throughout the night to show their support.

He added: “I love setting myself a challenge and it really helps when you get your team and the community behind you.”

Pauls challenge will begin on September 12, and Paul will be documenting his journey online through his blog. Those who wish to donate can do so via JustGiving.