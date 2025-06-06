Amble lifeboat station teams up with local school in water safety initiative

Aaron Armstrong, water safety officer at the Amble station, recently visited Broomhill Primary School to provide some advice to pupils – and their teachers – about how to stay safe and secure when they are at the beach during the coming summer holidays.

Volunteers from RNLI Amble lifeboat station are out and about this summer, helping to keep local school children safe.

Aaron Armstrong, water safety officer at the Amble station, recently visited Broomhill Primary School to provide some advice to pupils – and their teachers – about how to stay safe and secure when they are at the beach during the coming summer holidays.

Top tips from the Water Safety Programme presentation included:

· Stop and Think – whenever near water stop and think what the dangers might be

· Stay Together – stay with your group, never go to the beach or a river alone

· Float – if you fall in or get in to trouble – go starfish, control your breathing and then swim if can, or call for help

· Call for help – shout for help and/or call 999/112 and ask for the Coastguard

Imogen Anderson, Head of School at Broomhill Primary School, said: ‘Our pupils really enjoyed Aaron’s presentation. Many of the children regularly go to the beach and it is vital that they understand how to stay safe. After the presentations, our classes talked through the safety information, and we will apply this on our own visits and days out.’

Aaron Armstrong, said he was ‘impressed by the engagement, enthusiasm and knowledge’ of the pupils. He added: “It was a great experience to be invited to the school, to talk about water safety and to pass on our lifesaving message should anyone ever find themselves in danger in the water – float to live.’

RNLI Amble volunteers are keen to visit other local schools in Northumberland to talk to them about water safety. Anyone who is interested in a presentation should contact [email protected] or tel. 07725 301787.