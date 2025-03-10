Amble lifeboat rescues fishing vessel skipper
Amble RNLI has reported that it launched its D class (IB1) inshore lifeboat, Alf and Dora Whiting to assist a 15-metre length fishing vessel. It had become stranded in Amble Harbour following a gear box power failure.
After the crew assessed the situation it was decided that the safest option was to tow it and its skipper back to the quayside.
Nobody was injured in the incident, which eventually saw the vessel safely moored up to enable inspection and repairs to be carried out.
Amble RNLI’s volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, John Wingfield said: ‘We can confirm that the lifeboat crew managed the situation to the highest standards of skill and professionalism.
‘Our volunteer crews train for a range of scenarios, including vessel mechanical failures and life-threatening incidents such as these ones, and are fully prepared for such eventualities.’