An application has been made with Northumberland County Council to save a sports hall as part of a wider vision for a ‘sports village’ in Amble.

Amble Development Trust have submitted a request to to retain the James Calvert Spence College sports hall, which will be otherwise demolished along with the college as part of the shift to a two-tier school system.

The new school’s sports hall will be smaller than the existing one and won’t be available for community use during the day or when exams are being done.

A new 3G artificial grass pitch is planned for the new school however this may be delayed by a couple of years after the school opens. The four tennis courts at the old school will also become two.

Children enjoying games at the James Calvert Spence College sports hall.

The trust therefore aims to retain the existing hall as a hub for an community ‘Amble Sports Village’ in the Acklington Road area.

This would include the Multi Use Games Areas recently renovated by the Football Foundation, the skate park, a children’s playground and the welfare pavilion and football pitches.

Matthew Connolly, Amble Development Trust strategic project manager said: “Amble Sport Village has a future vision of providing much needed enhanced opportunities for sport, leisure and entertainment.

“We have a huge A to Z of possible things to do, which this building will allow. In addition, we see a chance to partner with existing water sports providers to make an outdoor education facility using the climbing wall in the sports hall and adding some high ropes equipment outside.

"The vibrant arts, music and drama scene in Amble need, at times, a large events venue and the sports hall might be perfect.”

The trust have engaged with the community to seek their views through the Amble Neighbourhood Plan and at recent elections. An ongoing online survey has also given positive support.

Matthew added: “It is an exciting time for Amble and in growing towns, a lack of infrastructure and facilities is often a drawback so with this initiative we hope to address this need.”

Newly appointed Amble mayor, Luke McTaggart has also shown his support for the plan. He said: “It’s a project that’s really come from the community. We have got a really active town but we are one of the only without a leisure centre.”