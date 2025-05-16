An Amble children’s football team organised a silent football match to raise funds for the National Deaf Children’s Society and show support for their deaf teammate.

Amble AFC Magpies U10s took part in the charity friendly match against the U10 Amble Saturday team on May 8 as part of Deaf Awareness Week – wearing ear defenders to show what it is like for deaf players.

The idea for the match came about to show support to player, Hugh, who was diagnosed with a genetic sensorineural bilateral hearing impairment when he was three and has been greatly supported by the National Deaf Children’s Society (NDCS)

Hugh’s mum, Stacey Boyle commented: “Despite his disability, Hugh loves being part of the team and playing football is his passion.

"Despite his daily struggles and delayed diagnosis Hugh works hard to overcome his language, social and emotional delays and receives fantastic support from his mainstream school, Northumberland SEND team, and Amble AFC.

“The NDCS have supported him and us so much since his diagnosis and as a family we fundraise regularly to support the charity.”

Stacey added: The event went so well and all the kids enjoyed it. They did find it strange but the play flowed well without any coach intervention which was lovely to see!”

The event was supported by the NDCS who have provided resources for the match, which raised an impressive £365 in total for the charity.

The team played against the U10 Saturday team who had a victory.

Amble AFC Magpies U10s are currently recruiting new players for the upcoming season where they will be playing the Northumberland league. Those interested can reach out to coach, Charlie Macleod on 07734579232.