Alnwick’s William Hackett team to run Great North Run for HospiceCare North Northumberland

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 26th Aug 2025, 14:54 BST
The William Hackett team in Alnwick are taking on the Great North Run in support of HospiceCare North Northumberland.

On Sunday, September 7, a dedicated group of colleagues will lace up their running shoes to take part in the iconic Newcastle half-marathon.

Alexander, Louis, James, Will, Joe, Kalvin, and Andrea aim to raise vital funds for HospiceCare North Northumberland, a charity close to the hearts of many employees and the Alnwick community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The team’s fundraising efforts are already making an impact, with donations steadily climbing on JustGiving and every contribution will go directly towards sustaining the charity’s essential services across the region.

Pictured left to right: Natalie Wilson (HospiceCare North Northumberland), James Hume, Alexander Hume and Andrea Taylor (William Hackett).placeholder image
Pictured left to right: Natalie Wilson (HospiceCare North Northumberland), James Hume, Alexander Hume and Andrea Taylor (William Hackett).

Will shared: “HospiceCare North Northumberland is a charity that’s local to our employees and William Hackett, and the work they do is incredibly important to our community.

"Taking on the Great North Run is not just a personal challenge for each of us, it’s a chance to give back and help ensure this vital support continues for those who need it most.”

Related topics:HospiceCare North NorthumberlandAlnwickNewcastle
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice