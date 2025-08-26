The William Hackett team in Alnwick are taking on the Great North Run in support of HospiceCare North Northumberland.

On Sunday, September 7, a dedicated group of colleagues will lace up their running shoes to take part in the iconic Newcastle half-marathon.

Alexander, Louis, James, Will, Joe, Kalvin, and Andrea aim to raise vital funds for HospiceCare North Northumberland, a charity close to the hearts of many employees and the Alnwick community.

The team’s fundraising efforts are already making an impact, with donations steadily climbing on JustGiving and every contribution will go directly towards sustaining the charity’s essential services across the region.

Pictured left to right: Natalie Wilson (HospiceCare North Northumberland), James Hume, Alexander Hume and Andrea Taylor (William Hackett).

Will shared: “HospiceCare North Northumberland is a charity that’s local to our employees and William Hackett, and the work they do is incredibly important to our community.

"Taking on the Great North Run is not just a personal challenge for each of us, it’s a chance to give back and help ensure this vital support continues for those who need it most.”