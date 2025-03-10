Alnwick woman who became first to swim the English Channel with a stoma launches local support group
Gill Castle founded Chameleon Buddies, which supports women in the UK and Kenya who are struggling to adapt to changes in their life following childbirth or stoma surgery.
After searching for a venue to host a peer support group in Alnwick, Gill came across The Plough and met Laurie Holbrook – who coincidentally understood the struggles as he happened to have a stoma himself.
Laurie said: "I've got Crohn’s disease so I have a stoma and Gill walked into The Plough to ask if she could host a support group and I just lifted my shirt and showed my stoma bag.
“It was crazy because neither of us knew each other, and I always took the venue over with the intention to use it for charity events – and because of my personal experience I wanted to do something regarding stoma care, so it was just meant to be how it came about.”
He expanded: “The group for is for people with similar experiences, it’s a place for people to share advice and knowledge and for people who may be struggling or just don't feel normal because they have a physical difference to many of the people around them.”
The group’s main aim is to provide companionship and insights to help people navigate life with an ostomy confidently. Meetings are held in The Plough on the first Thursday of every month from 1-3pm, and entry is free with no booking required.