An Alnwick woman who became the first to swim the British channel with a stoma is running a stoma peer support group under her charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gill Castle founded Chameleon Buddies, which supports women in the UK and Kenya who are struggling to adapt to changes in their life following childbirth or stoma surgery.

After searching for a venue to host a peer support group in Alnwick, Gill came across The Plough and met Laurie Holbrook – who coincidentally understood the struggles as he happened to have a stoma himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laurie said: "I've got Crohn’s disease so I have a stoma and Gill walked into The Plough to ask if she could host a support group and I just lifted my shirt and showed my stoma bag.

Laurie Holbrook from The Plough, with Chameleon Buddies charity volunteer, Liz Hinds.

“It was crazy because neither of us knew each other, and I always took the venue over with the intention to use it for charity events – and because of my personal experience I wanted to do something regarding stoma care, so it was just meant to be how it came about.”

He expanded: “The group for is for people with similar experiences, it’s a place for people to share advice and knowledge and for people who may be struggling or just don't feel normal because they have a physical difference to many of the people around them.”

The group’s main aim is to provide companionship and insights to help people navigate life with an ostomy confidently. Meetings are held in The Plough on the first Thursday of every month from 1-3pm, and entry is free with no booking required.