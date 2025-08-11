Alnwick’s Wendy Robinson is lacing up her running shoes to raise funds for the organisation which helped her husband.

The 58-year-old is taking part in the Great North Run to support the Freeman Heart & Lung Transplant Association (FHLTA), after her husband Tony received a life-saving lung transplant at Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital.

Her run is part of Bedmax’s 25th anniversary fundraising campaign, which aims to raise £25,000 for the FHLTA through events and employee-led challenges.

Fellow Bedmax staff members taking part will be timber buyer, Matt Kelly and Caunton plant operative Marcin Ciechomski.

Lucy Ridley, Tony Robinson and Wendy Robinson

Tony, Bedmax’s production development manager, was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2017 and underwent a transplant in early 2023. His life was saved thanks to the generosity of a donor from the south of England and the expertise of the Freeman Hospital transplant team.

Her son’s partner Lucy, and friends Heather and Ritchie will also complete the Great North Run as part of the Bedmax fundraising initiative.

Wendy herself is aiming to raise £3,000 and already has received considerable donations from colleagues, friends, and the local community.

She began training 12 weeks ago but suffered a calf injury on her first outdoor run.

Determined not to give up, she joined Alnwick’s ‘Run for Fun’ group and now runs two 5K sessions a week and has recently completed her first parkrun.

Despite not running for decades, Wendy has maintained her fitness with daily eight-mile walks with her dog. She hopes to complete the run in under three hours, but her main goal is simply to cross the finish line.

Wendy says: “This run is about proving to myself and to Tony that I can complete the Great North Run. Finishing in under three hours would be fantastic, but above all, it’s about honouring his donor and raising funds for the people who made his transplant possible.

"I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported me so far, especially Lucy, who’s been a huge help with advice and encouragement.

"A big thank you also goes to the Bedmax team for raising awareness through their 25th anniversary campaign, and to everyone who has donated so far, it means so much to Tony and I.”

She added: “Without Tony’s donor Mark and the transplant team at the Freeman Hospital, he wouldn’t be here. They are absolutely incredible.”

Donations to Wendy’s fundraiser can be made via https://www.justgiving.com/page/bedmax25kforfreemanheartandlungtransplantassociation.