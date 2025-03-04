Generous donations will allow the successful Alnwick Veterans Breakfast Club to continue throughout 2025.

The monthly breakfast club takes place at The Lindisfarne Centre in Alnwick, as a place for former servicemen and women to share their experiences and support one another.

So far, the initiative has remained free of charge. Thanks to further community support and donations from Alnwick Garden, Alnwick Castle, Lilildorei, Aln Valley Railway, NEED, Royal British Legion and Alnwick Town Council, the club can continue to serve complimentary breakfasts.

Cllr Gordan Castle, a veteran himself, promotes the group and is ‘thrilled’ it can continue. He said: “The Alnwick Breakfast Club has certainly taken off since July when in my role as Veterans Champion I decided to give it a try as it seemed to work in other places.

Gordon Castle at Alnwick Veteran's Breakfast Club.

“Inviting partners or carers was a good policy, and support from the Lindisfarne cafe, in particular manager Yvonne Cook, has been exceptional.

"I’ve tried to keep it free to encourage those who are less well off and I thank the county council, the Alnwick Lions and Northumberland Estates for unfailing support.

“As money began to dwindle I looked round for other sponsors and must thank our Mayor for obtaining funding, this will keep us going for most of the year.”

He continued: “As a veteran myself I know how quickly military people gel once they meet, always having experiences in common. It has been an unqualified success and I’m thrilled to know we can now keep it going without charging.”

Those wishing to attend can simply turn up on the last Thursday of every month at 10am.