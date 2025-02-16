Alnwick Town kicking heels after match called off

Alnwick Town were left frustrated after their game at basement side Washington was postponed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The black and whites didn’t have to wait long to get back into action, however, with a massive game against Bedlington Terriers at Morpeth’s Craik Park on Tuesday night.

Town’s game was the only one to fall foul of the weather in the Northern League Second Division, but the sides around them were unable to take advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With back-to-back wins giving the side some momentum, they’ll have been disappointed not to have faced the lowly hosts and will now have to go down there in a rearranged mid-week date.

Town have two big games this week

Alnwick remained in 15th position, nine points ahead of Terriers with a game in hand ahead of the big local clash.

Town return to St. James’ Park on Saturday when they host Boldon CA, another side just outside the relegation zone, in another hugely important fixture for Richie Latimer’s team.

They then take on FC Hartlepool next Tuesday night under the floodlights at St. James’s in the second round of the Ernest Armstrong Second Division Cup.