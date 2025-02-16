Alnwick Town kicking heels after match called off
The black and whites didn’t have to wait long to get back into action, however, with a massive game against Bedlington Terriers at Morpeth’s Craik Park on Tuesday night.
Town’s game was the only one to fall foul of the weather in the Northern League Second Division, but the sides around them were unable to take advantage.
With back-to-back wins giving the side some momentum, they’ll have been disappointed not to have faced the lowly hosts and will now have to go down there in a rearranged mid-week date.
Alnwick remained in 15th position, nine points ahead of Terriers with a game in hand ahead of the big local clash.
Town return to St. James’ Park on Saturday when they host Boldon CA, another side just outside the relegation zone, in another hugely important fixture for Richie Latimer’s team.
They then take on FC Hartlepool next Tuesday night under the floodlights at St. James’s in the second round of the Ernest Armstrong Second Division Cup.