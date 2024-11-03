Alnwick take point from end-to-end encounter

Alnwick Town’s players can take their foot off the gas for the first time since the start of the season as the black and whites have a blank Saturday this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a hectic and relentless schedule of mid-week and weekend fixtures and the added strain of longer travel in the Northern League, the side have barely had a chance to sit back and take stock since their promotion from the Northern Alliance in the summer.

Alnwick have played 21 League games already this season and Boss Richie Latimer will gather them together off the pitch to relax away from the rigours and demands of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it gives us the chance to have a break from the pressures around results,” he said.

Alnwick boss Richie Latimer watches on from the dug-out as his side take a point at Sunderland RCA.

“With having a lot of new faces in over the past three months we will train hard next week then with having no fixture allows us to have a much-needed team bonding day out on Saturday.”

“We haven't had that chance yet for the lads to get to know each of away from the football pitch, which I feel is massively important for the team to perform on and off the pitch.”

Town took a point from a 0-0 draw at Sunderland RCA last time out which Latimer felt his side needed to halt a run of four defeats with Town in seventeenth spot in the Division Two table on twenty points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was an important game for us after a disappointing run of results,” continued the gaffer.

“It was important that we took points out of the game, which we did. The game, if am honest, was a big like a basketball game - end to end with both teams having chances but lacking quality on the day to get that goal.”

“But it’s something to build on during our week off to reflect and brings us closer together before our next fixture against Darlington.”

Alnwick are at home to Darlington Town on Saturday 16th November then travel to Newcastle United u23s in the Northumberland FA Senior Cup on Wednesday 20th November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town’s ladies, meanwhile, are back in action on Sunday when they travel to Sunderland West End in the North East Regional Premier Division.

Peter Hatley’s side have handed debuts to Issy Dixon and Taylor Straughan in recent weeks and they’ll look to move up into second if results go their way after a blank weekend of their own last Sunday.