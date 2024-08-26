Alnwick Swim Club Rounds off the Year

Alnwick and District Swimming and Lifesaving Club finished the year on a high with the annual breaststroke event and awards ceremony.

A year of hard work in the pool came to a succesful end with the end of year awards ceremony when the Rookie Members all recieved their certificates. Throughout the year the rookies work through a number of competencies which help them develop their lifesaving skills and improve their confidence in the water. Some of the rookies also took part in the competetive sport version of lifesaving with the possibility of representing the club at various events around the region. The Rookie Lifesaver Achievement award was won by Rowan Maresh and Louise Syers recieved the Kirstie Lowe award for her work as an assistant coach on the poolside.