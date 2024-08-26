Alnwick Swim Club Rounds off the Year
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A year of hard work in the pool came to a succesful end with the end of year awards ceremony when the Rookie Members all recieved their certificates. Throughout the year the rookies work through a number of competencies which help them develop their lifesaving skills and improve their confidence in the water. Some of the rookies also took part in the competetive sport version of lifesaving with the possibility of representing the club at various events around the region. The Rookie Lifesaver Achievement award was won by Rowan Maresh and Louise Syers recieved the Kirstie Lowe award for her work as an assistant coach on the poolside.
The breast stroke competition also took place on the final night with a close run finish over the 50 metres. Evie Knox won the women's race and Graham Syers the men's.
The club meets at Willowburn Sports Centre in Alnwick on Sunday evenings. Membership can be for adults, juniors or families. Families can swim together before the rookie session which starts at 5pm or have a swim in the lanes from 4pm. New members are welcome. Please enquire at [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.