Alnwick student wins Turnbull's Northumbrian Food pie competition taking her creation to the British Pie Awards
As part of British Pie Week (March 3-7) celebrations, the Alnwick-based butchers wanted to introduce a brand new pie to their range.
Stuck for ideas, head baker, Phil Dickinson approached the Duchess’s Community High School to see if students would like the opportunity to 'design a pie'.
More than 30 students from Years 8 to 11 submitted entries competing to have their pie for sale and the opportunity to make it, a £150 Amazon voucher and an entry into the prestigious British Pie Awards.
After reviewing the entries Phil picked 'The Cheesy Pig' by Imogen Bush in Year 8 – a pie made with BBQ pulled pork and halloumi cheese.
Imogen, a keen cook, said: "One of my favourite meals is BBQ ribs and I really wanted to use that in a pie with some cheese. My favourite thing to cook in the kitchen is fajitas!"
She was invited over to the Turnbull's bakery to assist the team in making her idea a reality.
Phil said: "I was very impressed with Imogen’s idea. It was great to see her in action in the bakery, she was so excited and a natural talent - perhaps a new apprentice baker!"
James Wilson, Duchess’s High co-headteacher, said: "Having tasted the pie this week I can say with certainty that this is a worthy winner! We are thrilled for Imogen and excited to hear how the pie gets on in the national competition.
“We are proud of our links with local business and a mission of ours is to use produce in our canteen that is locally sourced - so to see a pie created by a student here at school being sold over the road is a lovely thing to see."
The Cheesy Pig is on-sale now throughout the rest of March and a decision is currently being made by judges from the British Pie Awards – who will decide if the pie has scored Gold, Silver or Bronze.
