An Alnwick school pupil has her own pie creation on the shelves at Turnbull’s Northumbrian Food and has now been entered into the British Pie Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of British Pie Week (March 3-7) celebrations, the Alnwick-based butchers wanted to introduce a brand new pie to their range.

Stuck for ideas, head baker, Phil Dickinson approached the Duchess’s Community High School to see if students would like the opportunity to 'design a pie'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 30 students from Years 8 to 11 submitted entries competing to have their pie for sale and the opportunity to make it, a £150 Amazon voucher and an entry into the prestigious British Pie Awards.

Winner of the pie competition, Imogen Bush with bakers at Turnbull's Northumbrian Food.

After reviewing the entries Phil picked 'The Cheesy Pig' by Imogen Bush in Year 8 – a pie made with BBQ pulled pork and halloumi cheese.

Imogen, a keen cook, said: "One of my favourite meals is BBQ ribs and I really wanted to use that in a pie with some cheese. My favourite thing to cook in the kitchen is fajitas!"

She was invited over to the Turnbull's bakery to assist the team in making her idea a reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil said: "I was very impressed with Imogen’s idea. It was great to see her in action in the bakery, she was so excited and a natural talent - perhaps a new apprentice baker!"

Imogen was invited to Turnbull's Bakery to bring her idea to life.

James Wilson, Duchess’s High co-headteacher, said: "Having tasted the pie this week I can say with certainty that this is a worthy winner! We are thrilled for Imogen and excited to hear how the pie gets on in the national competition.

“We are proud of our links with local business and a mission of ours is to use produce in our canteen that is locally sourced - so to see a pie created by a student here at school being sold over the road is a lovely thing to see."

The Cheesy Pig is on-sale now throughout the rest of March and a decision is currently being made by judges from the British Pie Awards – who will decide if the pie has scored Gold, Silver or Bronze.