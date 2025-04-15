Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Alnwick Spring Show organisers celebrate a successful 16th year as the ‘first major event in Alnwick’s calendar for 2025’.

​The show is an annual community celebration of horticulture, cookery, and creativity, showcasing a wide array of exhibits. There were over 350 entries in the Alnwick Spring Show this year which took place on April 12 at Willowburn Sports and Leisure Centre.

This show is run by volunteers, and funded by a grant from the Town Council and sponsor donations from local companies and individuals, including the show’s patron, the Duchess of Northumberland.

This year, the 87 classes included cookery, daffodils, floral art, fly-tying, handicrafts, photography, tulips and other plants, which allowed novices and seasoned exhibitors plenty of opportunities to demonstrate the breadth of their talents.

Mayor of Alnwick, Geoff Watson won the Championship Tulip Class, sponsored by The Duchess of Northumberland.

The Cub Scouts, students from the DCHS and other local young talent took part and went away with several winning rosettes.

The adult classes were well attended, and floral art, and photography, sponsored by the Mayor of Alnwick, and fly-tying, sponsored by Hardy, were new classes introduced this year.

There were a number trade stalls and guest appearances from: Ken Middlemist, who gave a demonstration of his fly-tying skills, members of the Alnwick and District Camera Club who exhibited some of their stunning photos, and Alnwick All Stars and Duchess Community High School who provided musical entertainment.

As a community event, the show is supports local businesses and initiatives and, once again, Pottergate Pantry provided everyone with a delicious choice of sandwiches, baked goods and drinks throughout the event.

Alnwick Spring Show prize winners. (Photo: George Nasmyth)

Special awards were presented to attendees at the prize giving by Geoff Watson, Mayor of Alnwick and founder of the Spring Show.

Geoff said: “As a founder of the Alnwick Spring Show in 2009, I was delighted to be part of the 2025 show and see lots of wonderful entries from Alnwick residents.

“I was particularly pleased to see so many children taking part in this year's show and presenting them with their winning rosettes. The show is the first major event in Alnwick's calendar and the year has definitely got off to an excellent start. Well done to everyone involved!”

The full placement results are available on: www.alnwickspringshow.uk.