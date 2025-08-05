An Alnwick opticians held a charity bake sale to help a much-loved colleague living with MS fundraise for charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lorraine Jackson, an optical assistant at Specsavers Alnwick, was supported by both colleagues and customers who enjoyed tasty treats from a bake sale to help fundraise for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The team raised more than £82 for the cause which is very close to Lorraine’s heart – who has MS and is aware of the impact of the disease and what a difference fundraising can make to those living with the condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorraine said: “I’m delighted we were able to drum up some cash for MS Society with our bake sale. More importantly, I hope we have been able to raise some awareness of multiple sclerosis, the impact and what people can do to support those affected by it.

“Living with the disease myself, it can be a daily struggle, and every small advancement makes a difference to the lives of people like me.”