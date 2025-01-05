Alnwick rugby hit by freeze

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With four wins on the bounce, Alnwick RFC will have been disappointed that the weather beat their scheduled game against Percy Park last Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The frozen ground and frosty surface at Greensfield ensured that the Regional One North East fixture was unplayable.

Michael van Vuuren’s in-form eight-placed side travel to sixth-placed Cleckheaton this Saturday looking to continue their winning run into 2025.

The blue and gold are just three points adrift of the West Yorkshire outfit with a game in hand.