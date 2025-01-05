Alnwick rugby hit by freeze
With four wins on the bounce, Alnwick RFC will have been disappointed that the weather beat their scheduled game against Percy Park last Saturday.
The frozen ground and frosty surface at Greensfield ensured that the Regional One North East fixture was unplayable.
Michael van Vuuren’s in-form eight-placed side travel to sixth-placed Cleckheaton this Saturday looking to continue their winning run into 2025.
The blue and gold are just three points adrift of the West Yorkshire outfit with a game in hand.