Alnwick Round Table’s annual fireworks display returns — with a new venue!

Alnwick Fireworks 2025

Alnwick Round Table’s much-loved annual fireworks display is back — and this year, it’s at a brand-new location! The event will take place on Saturday, November 8th at Alnwick Town Football Club Juniors, located on Taylor Drive, Alnwick. Gates open 6:00 PM, with the fireworks display set to begin 7:30 PM.

Expect the usual spectacular professional fireworks display, plus a variety of food vendors to keep you warm and well-fed. The football club bar will be open before, during, and after the show, while Turners Funfair will be bringing extra excitement to the evening.

We need your support more than ever. The volunteer group, Alnwick & District Round Table, self-funds this event using gate proceeds from the previous year, along with a small contribution from other community activities. Like all Round Table events, the goal is to run inclusive, community-focused experiences while raising money for local charitable causes.

Tickets can be purchased on the gate or in advance from Alnwick & District Round Table’s website: alnwickroundtable.co.uk

Prefer to support from afar? We understand that standing in the grounds isn’t for everyone — big crowds and loud noises can be overwhelming. If you’d rather not attend in person, please consider donating via our website.