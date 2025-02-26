Alnwick residents invited to drop in event to raise crime or safety concerns with policing teams
Northumbria Police Neighbourhood Policing Team are holding a second community meeting in Alnwick tonight (February 26) to discuss issues around crime and safeguarding.
Residents are invited to drop-in to the Lindisfarne Centre in Alnwick and speak to an officer to bring to light community issues or obtain crime prevention and safeguarding advice. The team will be available between 5-7pm.
This evening session was organised after feedback following a recent day time event, which some reported that they were unable to attend due to it being within working hours.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.