Northumbria Police Neighbourhood Policing Team are holding a second community meeting in Alnwick tonight (February 26) to discuss issues around crime and safeguarding.

Residents are invited to drop-in to the Lindisfarne Centre in Alnwick and speak to an officer to bring to light community issues or obtain crime prevention and safeguarding advice. The team will be available between 5-7pm.

This evening session was organised after feedback following a recent day time event, which some reported that they were unable to attend due to it being within working hours.