Eight people shaved their heads in a brave fundraiser at an Alnwick pub – raising £5000 for a variety of local causes.

On October 25, The Fleece held a ‘Brave the Shave, Shear the Sheep’ event with the aim of raising £2000 towards installing a life-saving defibrillator outside the Alnwick Playhouse.

Massively exceeding expectations, £5000 was raised by eight volunteers including owner, Bobby Chapman alongside staff members, customers and members of Alnwick Round Table, who helped organise the event.

The extra will now be split across great local causes and charities including: School charity Boost, Alnwick Round Table, Alnwick Christmas lights, local woman Amy Boe’s cancer treatment abroad and winter tracksuits for Longhoughton Under 12s football team.

Owner of The Fleece, Bobby Chapman gave his appreciation to those who took part, everyone who helped organise and promote the event, as well as Illicit Barbers who finished off the shaves at the end of the night.

He said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone involved, from people helping to organise, to the brave ‘sheep’, to everyone who donated and shared posts on Facebook.

"We had a great night during the shave with raffles, karaoke and we auctioned of the chance to be the person to do the shave.

“We as a family have lived in Alnwick for a good few years now and love the community spirit that’s still alive here.

“We are delighted that we have actually raised £5000 and pounds. This would not have been possible without the support of Alnwick Round Table, particularly Andy Hunt, who helped us every step of the way in our first charity event.”