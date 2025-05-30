An Alnwick mental health charity has announced its permanent closure months after discovering their building was unsafe.

Mind and Sole was established in 2017 by Christine Smith – to support and encourage people to improve their physical and mental health, their overall well-being and to build confidence.

In September 2024, the charity moved to a new building at Bondgate Within, with hopes of setting up a bigger community hub to enable them to host more support groups.

However just two months later, the charity was forced close its doors after they discovered that the statutory safety checks on the building had not taken place and both the heating and electrical system were deemed unsafe.

Having failed to find a safe alternative accommodation, the charity has now been unable to offer hands-on mental health support for more than six months.

CEO Christine Smith said: “As a small, independent local charity, the lengthy and protracted nature of the dispute has caused a huge strain on the charity’s finances.

“The ongoing standing charges for the building and the inability to fundraise in an uncertain future, has been calamitous for our income and we have decided the situation is no longer sustainable both financially and emotionally.

"After a great deal of heart searching and with a deep sense of frustration we have decided, with reluctance, to close the charity.”

After moving in to their new premises, the charity found that the building did not have its relevant safety certificates.

She added: “We are heartbroken to come to this decision, the emotional energy, blood, sweat and tears that has gone into building the charity has been dashed on the rocks of an agency failing to meet its responsibilities of ensuring that the building that was rented to us, was safe.

“It is planned that at least some of the groups will continue under different umbrellas and we wish all the participants, volunteers and leaders who have helped build what Mind and Sole became all the very best for the future.

“We will comply with all the legalities around the winding up of a charity over the coming months and, where possible, any remaining finances and any recompense from our legal redress will mean a contribution can hopefully be redistributed back to donors who supported us.”