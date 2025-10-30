Alnwick mayor, Geoff Watson gave an update on a busy month of community events and meetings at the latest Town Council session.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members heard that he attended a ceremony at Column Field to raise the RAF ensign to mark Battle of Britain day and later in the month he attended the Battle of Britain service at St Michaels Church.

Cllr Watson also attended a meeting at the Duchess’s Community High School to discuss a hedgehog project which involves the students making hedgehog houses that will be placed in Thomas Percy Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He followed this up a couple of weeks later with a visit to Northumbrian Hedgehog Rescue who will also be involved in the project.

Mayor Geoff Watson visited Northumbrian Hedgehog Rescue.

Ahead of Remembrance Day, he met Alnwick Playhouse artistic director Damian Cruden who has offered free refreshments to the public following the service at the War Memorial, taking place on on November 9.

Meetings take up a fair amount of space in the Mayor’s diary and those he attended included topics such as the Neighbourhood Plan Refresh, Community Partnership, Royal British Legion, Alnwick Festival and Planning.

Together with the Deputy Mayor, he attended the open day at Beech Tree House where they met many of the residents and their families and were given a tour of the building and its facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was invited to the Motor Neurone Disease dog walk in Rothbury to help raise funds and support the charity.

Finally, together with council officer Tim Kirton, he accepted an invitation from Alnwick firm William Hackett Ltd who for more than 130 years have designed, manufactured and supplied chains and lifting equipment.