Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alnwick Lions are celebrating 50 years of helping the community as the success of their charity bookshop grows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group formed in 1975, and since around 2000 the Alnwick Lions Bookshop has been ran by fellow Lions members and volunteers, relying on the generous donations of books which they then sell to raise important funds.

Each penny made in the shop, located on Bondgate Within, is used by the Lions towards a good cause – whether that be helping local schools, hospitals or individuals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most recently, money raised has been used towards giving a £5,000 grant to the Alnwick Playhouse Trust so they could give young children the opportunity to come to the the theatre free of charge and learn about the arts.

Lions chairman, Tom Deedigan with fellow Lions Tracy Hyslop, John Hyslop, Graham Luke and volunteer, Sally Jobson. (Photo: Jane Coltman)

A donation of £1,000 was used to support local charity BOOST to provide a book reward scheme at the Duchess’s Community High School, and at least £5,000 is given to support the town’s Christmas lights each year.

Tom Deedigan, president of the Alnwick Lions said: “We have had the bookshop since around 2000 and it has gone from strength to strength. We have made the best use of it and it is now our main source of revenue.

"The best thing we did was open seven days a week, we work long and hard to get the money, but we always try and help the worthy cause, whether that be an individual or an organisation. Every single penny goes to a charitable cause.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We have a space where locals can leave a comment and it’s really quite rewarding to read the things people say about the shop and the staff.”

Bookshop volunteer, Sally Jobson. (Photo: Jane Coltman)

Tom described the shop as the ‘Tardis from Doctor Who’, as people are often surprised by the vast amount of stock it holds. Currently, the bookshop is stocking some rare first editions which are being promoted in collaboration with local book specialists, Just Books and Collectibles.

All books are priced with affordability at mind, with very little price increases at all since the shop opened, and signage around the shop shows customers the causes that their money has gone towards.