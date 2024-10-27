Alnwick Ladies take the points on Humberside

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alnwick Town ladies went to Hull and back to secure three points last Sunday.

The black and whites had Libby Rees, Chloe Young and Catherine Johnston on target in their 3-1 win at Hull United.

Peter Hately’s team are fourth in the NE Regional League Premier with a game in hand on those around them. They don’t have a game this week.

Morpeth Town Ladies go to Newcastle East End this Sunday looking extend their winning run in the Northumberland Premier League.

The Amber and Blacks were knocked off top spot on goal difference by Berwick Rangers Ladies after a free weekend last Sunday.

But with four wins from their four opening fixtures, Town will look to keep up the pressure on pole position.

In-form Orla Callaghan tops the scoring charts so far this season for Morpeth.