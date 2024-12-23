Alnwick Hays Travel gift 200 mince pies to five local care homes
After the travel agents were left with hundreds of mince pies to spare, they contacted care homes in the area before donating the treats to residents in a Christmas initiative.
The staff visited local nursing homes: Hillcrest, Beech Tree House, Abbyfield, Castle View and Summerhill.
Sasha, Hays Travel Alnwick, said: “We had surplus mince pies left over from our charity coach trip, and also from our festive week in store.
"Michelle, the branch manager, decided rather than them go to waste, she would call in to the care homes around the town to spread some festive cheer.
"She and Diane called in to five homes where the mince pies were greatly appreciated and put a smile on everybody's face.”
The store have also taken to Facebook to say they still have over 100 mince pies left in branch for customers to enjoy.
