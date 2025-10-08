A community gardening programme creating opportunities for young people with additional needs is embarking on its most ambitious project yet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Alnwick Garden’s Young Gardeners have been given the chance to design and create their first commercial garden, which will be at the show home of the new Edward’s Birch development being built by Lovell in Morpeth.

The garden will be viewed by prospective buyers visiting the development and has been designed to champion sustainability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will feature rainwater harvesting, wildlife-friendly ponds, and a vegetable patch, elements chosen to inspire people to recreate these nature-positive ideas in their own gardens.

The Alnwick Garden Young Gardeners.

The Young Gardeners programme was established over 15 years ago and educates young people on growing and caring for their own plants, as well as helping them form strong friendships.

Lisa Winter, Wellbeing Programme Officer at The Alnwick Garden, said: “Our Young Gardeners programme is so much more than an educational initiative.

"It empowers young people with disabilities to grow in confidence, learn new skills, and connect with one another in a supportive environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This collaboration with Lovell is incredibly special, as it allows our gardeners to take their ideas beyond the walls of The Alnwick Garden and create a sustainable space that can inspire future residents at Edward’s Birch.”

Working alongside landscape gardeners from Lovell, construction of the garden will begin later this month, with an official opening planned for November 2025.

Ashleigh Tate, Marketing and Social Impact Manager at Lovell, said: “Supporting the Young Gardeners in designing their first commercial garden has been a privilege, and reflects the importance we place on developing skills and employability among communities where we work.

“At Lovell, we are committed to building communities that thrive, and sustainability is also a key part of that. With its rainwater collection system, wildlife-friendly ponds, and vegetable patch, the young gardeners’ design is a fantastic example of how small changes can make a big difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The partnership with Lovell has sparked huge excitement amongst the Young Gardeners. Arran Burn, 17, said: “I want to say thank you to Lovell for the opportunity to design our own garden.

"I can’t wait to see our ideas come to life, and hope to create a special, relaxing place for people to visit.”