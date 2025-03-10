Alnwick Allstars have invited a service’s children choir for a special performance and day of play at the Alnwick Garden and Lilidorei.

Service Children’s Community Choir from Catterick Garrison will join the Alnwick vocal group on March 22, alongside Morpeth Allstars and the Military Wives Choir from Boulmer.

The group were invited by Allstars musical director, Linnea Tormajer, after she was blown away by their performance at last years Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall, broadcasted on the BBC, and felt moved by the children’s interviews.

Linnea said: “There was something in those interviews they did with the children that broke my heart so I said lets see if we can get them up for a day of play, relaxation and to sing together.

The Alnwick Allstars recently performed at Alnwick Garden as part of Story Fest, led by Linnea Tormajer. (Photo: Northumberland County Council)

“They were so excited. More than the music, they were happy that we’d put the emphasis on the children having a special day out where playing and having fun with their friends was just as important as the singing.

“The kids are so charismatic and so special. I hope people take away that music is for everyone, it can be very healing.”

The day has been made possible through the support of Alnwick mayor, Geoff Watson. He added: “I am delighted that the Service Children's Community Choir accepted our invitation to perform in The Alnwick Garden alongside the Alnwick AllStars.

“Both myself and the High Sheriff of Northumberland, Lucia Bridgeman will be on hand to welcome the choir to Alnwick and I know they are looking forward to visiting Lillidorei, courtesy of the Duchess.

“This is definitely a musical event which I am really looking forward to.”