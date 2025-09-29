The Alnwick Garden Trust is celebrating after receiving a financial boost from Benefact Group through its annual Movement for Good Awards.

The donation is part of the specialist financial services group’s Partnership Funding programme which sees 18 charities across the UK and Ireland receive a share of a £400,000 pot.

The funding is designed to help charities make a real difference in their communities focusing on good causes working towards the advancement of education and skills, heritage, arts and culture, and climate change and environment.

Following an initial ‘Expression of Interest’ stage where charities gave a short overview of their work, 50 were invited to complete the full application form.

The winning projects were selected against four key criteria: impact and effectiveness, sustainability, innovation, and care and compassion.

This generous support will help The Alnwick Garden Trust to provide a dedicated community space that combines practical activities, hands-on learning, and social connection to address health inequalities, food insecurity, and social isolation.

The space welcomes school children, families, and older members of the community to take part in gardening programmes designed to improve health and wellbeing, foster friendships, build skills, and promote sustainable food growing.

Claire Mitchell, Strategic Head of Community and Education, said: “We are extremely grateful to the Benefact Group for their donation. Their support allows us to create a place where wellbeing and connection can flourish, making a real difference to our local communities.

"Being able to offer this holistic approach through gardening, helps us tackle multiple issues, with the benefits of engagement extending beyond the immediate experience.

"Over 300 people will benefit from the space and we will see the impact ripple outwards improving individual wellbeing, strengthening communities, and contributing to a healthier environment.”

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive of Benefact Group, said: “Benefact Group is owned by a charity, and giving back is at the heart of everything we do - all our available profits go to good causes. Our mission is simple: the more we grow, the more we can give.

On top of the financial support, Benefact Group is using the Partnership Funding to build lasting partnerships with the winning charities, working alongside them to provide access to resources, including webinars, volunteering opportunities and support on delivering their projects.