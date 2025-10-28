Alnwick Garden Trust has been granted £20,000 towards their community projects as part of the Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards.

The donation came from insurance broker Lycetts as part of the Partnership Funding programme, which sees 18 charities share a £400,000 pot to support projects advancing education, skills, heritage, arts, culture, climate change and the environment.

The funding will help expand The Alnwick Garden’s Roots and Shoots community allotment programmes, which use horticulture to promote healthy living, wellbeing and social connection.

Through initiatives such as the Roots and Shoots School Programme, local children and families learn to grow and eat nutritious food, while the Gentlemen’s Garden brings men over 55 together to share skills, stay active and support one another.

Some of the beneficiaries of The Alnwick Garden Trust harvesting as part of the Roots and Shoots programme. (Photo: Ellie Brown)

The Young Gardeners project helps young people with additional needs build confidence, friendships and practical skills through gardening.

The programmes also champion climate action, encouraging the community to reduce food waste and adopt more sustainable lifestyles.

“On behalf of everyone at The Alnwick Garden, I would like to express our heartfelt thanks for awarding us this generous funding,” said Lauren St Hilaire, Senior Partnerships Manager, The Alnwick Garden.

“The support means so much to us and will make a real difference to the work we do in our Roots and Shoots programmes.”

A further £20,000 grant has also been awarded to Speakers Trust, a charity dedicated to empowering young people through public speaking and communication skills.

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive of Benefact Group, added: “Benefact Group is owned by a charity, and giving back is at the heart of everything we do – all our available profits go to good causes. Our mission is simple: the more we grow, the more we can give.

“We understand the importance of longer-term funding for charities, especially when trying to bring ambitious new ideas to life and get larger transformative projects off the ground, so we are delighted to be able to announce another series of transformational grants."

As part of the Partnership Funding initiative, Benefact Group will also work alongside both charities to provide additional support, including volunteering opportunities, webinars and project advice.