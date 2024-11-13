Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alnwick based low carbon heat specialist, Reheat, has been appointed by the Church of England to deliver Net Zero Carbon (NZC) energy action plans.

The project forms the first phase of the churches decarbonisation project as part of its pledge to reach net zero by 2030.

The low carbon heat specialist headquartered in Alnwick, is in the process of delivering NZC Energy Action Plans for 80 Church of England properties across the country.

The plans will determine short and medium-term recommendations to enable the Church to take practical and immediate action to reduce its carbon emissions.

The project aims to resource and support all parts of the Church to reduce carbon emissions from the energy used in its buildings, schools and through work-related transport by 2030.

Julian Atkins, the Church of England’s net zero programme director, said: “The ambition to be net zero by 2030 is at the core of the Church of England’s response to the climate crisis to help safeguard God’s creation and achieve a just world.

“The Energy Action Plans will be a great starting point for churches to kickstart their net zero projects.”

Reheat director, Neil Harrison, said: “We are delighted to have been appointed by the Church of England to help them on their journey to net zero.

He went on to explain: "The Church has by far the largest number of listed and historical buildings in the country, and to be entrusted with guiding them on their decarbonisation journey is a real privilege for our team."