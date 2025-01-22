Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St James’ Church in Pottergate, Alnwick, are asking people to come along to their coffee morning to raise funds after a hole in their roof costs them around £20,000.

The church has had scaffolding up for around six months to try and repair the issue, believed to have been caused by subsidence.

Church organisers are hosting the coffee morning on Saturday, February 1 from 9:30 to 11am in aid of fixing the roof. There will be a cake stall, bric-a-brac stall, tombola and a raffle.