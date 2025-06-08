Alnwick boxer wins in front of Channel 5 cameras

Alnwick welterweight Cyrus Pattinson scored a fifth-round TKO in a thrilling fight shown on national TV.

The local boxer left Gateshead’s Joe Garside bleeding from cuts above his eyes and another on the bridge of his nose in the Wesserman Boxing ‘Fast & Furious’ programme at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle.

The 31-year-old southpaw secured the eighth win of his professional career when Garside’s corner threw in the towel to save him from further punishment.

Pattison landed a right hook to Garside’s body and followed up with a shot to the chin in the first and continued to land a number of body shots in the second, with the scorers giving him both rounds.

Pattinson was backed by a large crowd from the town

He really piled on the pressure in the third by landing some heavy counters and opening up a wound that bled heavily in the fourth as he took a pounding with Pattinson cheered on by a sizable following from Alnwick in the crowd.

The boxer posted on social media after: “What a night. Support like no other, thank you to everybody who made it and tuned in. On to the next.”