A baby bank is coming to Alnwick offering moses baskets filled with essentials to help families in need.

Baby Basics is a national network supporting vulnerable new mothers and families. Alnwick-based Christian charity, Ignite will become a regional hub – accepting donations and distributing baskets to those who need them in the local area.

There are no strict requirements to be eligible for a basket, and those in need should contact their health visitor or midwife who will liaise with the team to ensure confidentiality.

Organiser, Jess McArdle said: "Now more than ever have we needed something to be able to support vulnerable families. Particularly if you've had children, you will realise how incredibly hard it is to be facing having a new baby and not having all the things you need.

"The baskets are made with dignity and compassion at the absolute heart. Everything is in top condition and there is a really nice toiletries bag with special treats for the mum, there are knitted hats, snowsuits and handmade blankets.

“It feels like a real gift and not like charity – everything is washed and carefully ironed and folded so there is really high quality control with that.”

Although Jess and other members of Ignite have had hopes of setting up a baby bank for a number of years, they are still in need of a permanent location and more donations to get the ball rolling.

Jess added: “It has been a long time in the making, we have really struggled to find a permanent venue and we still haven't so at the minute we are working out of a local families garage.

“Our hope is to have a permanent space in Alnwick. We are trusting that this is so needed and that we will find the right place.”

Baskets will usually be given to the mother two months before her due date to make sure she has everything she needs before the baby arrives. The team will also offer emergency baskets for anyone who may have slipped through the net.

A full list of wanted donations can be seen here, and can be dropped off at St Michael’s Church, Alnwick or St Michael’s in Felton.