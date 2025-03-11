Alnwick Attractions Bus discontinued as passenger numbers were 'insufficient to justify the expense'
The free hop-on, hop-off bus was launched in summer 2023 to help visitors to access key tourist attractions and the town centre.
It has been confirmed that the bus will not return for a third year, but reintroduction in the future has not been ruled out.
Mayor Geoff Watson commented: “The intention was to provide tourists with a method of visiting the town and attractions without using their cars. The service was well advertised but unfortunately the passenger numbers were insufficient to justify the expense.
“Reluctantly therefore the decision was taken to discontinue the service. It is possible that the Attractions Bus may be reintroduced in future years if a different financial model can be found.”
The service was provided by NEED and was supported financially by the Town Council, Alnwick Castle, The Alnwick Garden, Lilidorei and Aln Valley Railway.