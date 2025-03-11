The Alnwick Attractions Bus will not run this summer after being under used in previous years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free hop-on, hop-off bus was launched in summer 2023 to help visitors to access key tourist attractions and the town centre.

It has been confirmed that the bus will not return for a third year, but reintroduction in the future has not been ruled out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor Geoff Watson commented: “The intention was to provide tourists with a method of visiting the town and attractions without using their cars. The service was well advertised but unfortunately the passenger numbers were insufficient to justify the expense.

The Alnwick Attractions Bus in summer 2024. Picture: Jane Coltman/Alnwick Town Council

“Reluctantly therefore the decision was taken to discontinue the service. It is possible that the Attractions Bus may be reintroduced in future years if a different financial model can be found.”

The service was provided by NEED and was supported financially by the Town Council, Alnwick Castle, The Alnwick Garden, Lilidorei and Aln Valley Railway.