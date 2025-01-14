Pupils from Alnwick primary school, Harry Hotspur alongside Newbiggin primary school, Grace Darling were captured having fun on their snow day.
1. Grace Darling Primary School
Early Years children built a snowman with the help of their teachers. Photo: Grace Darling Primary School
2. Snow angels
The children from Newbiggin primary school, Grace Darling had fun making snow angels. Photo: Grace Darling Primary School
3. All wrapped up
The children went out in their wellies and waterproof coats to enjoy the snow. Photo: Grace Darling Primary School
4. Harry Hotspur Primary School
Children from the Alnwick school had fun crunching the ice. Photo: Harry Hotspur Primary School
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.