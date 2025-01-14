Alnwick and Newbiggin school pupils have fun in the snow

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 14th Jan 2025, 15:22 BST
As the snow and ice clears, Northumberland primary schools have shared some pictures of the children enjoying all the signs of winter in frosty playgrounds.

Pupils from Alnwick primary school, Harry Hotspur alongside Newbiggin primary school, Grace Darling were captured having fun on their snow day.

Early Years children built a snowman with the help of their teachers.

1. Grace Darling Primary School

Early Years children built a snowman with the help of their teachers. Photo: Grace Darling Primary School

Photo Sales
The children from Newbiggin primary school, Grace Darling had fun making snow angels.

2. Snow angels

The children from Newbiggin primary school, Grace Darling had fun making snow angels. Photo: Grace Darling Primary School

Photo Sales
The children went out in their wellies and waterproof coats to enjoy the snow.

3. All wrapped up

The children went out in their wellies and waterproof coats to enjoy the snow. Photo: Grace Darling Primary School

Photo Sales
Children from the Alnwick school had fun crunching the ice.

4. Harry Hotspur Primary School

Children from the Alnwick school had fun crunching the ice. Photo: Harry Hotspur Primary School

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:AlnwickNorthumberland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice