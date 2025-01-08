Alnwick 1st Footy mini and micro launch day
Children’s football coaching company, 1st Footy NE have launched in Alnwick hosting their first ‘mini’ and ‘micro’ group sessions at Willowburn Leisure Centre.
On January 6, the first groups of children had fun at the launch day as the company opened their third Northumberland site. The latest opening follows the success of Cramlington, Ashington and Blaydon venues.
