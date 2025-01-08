Alnwick 1st Footy mini and micro launch day

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 8th Jan 2025, 15:18 GMT
Children’s football coaching company, 1st Footy NE have launched in Alnwick hosting their first ‘mini’ and ‘micro’ group sessions at Willowburn Leisure Centre.

On January 6, the first groups of children had fun at the launch day as the company opened their third Northumberland site. The latest opening follows the success of Cramlington, Ashington and Blaydon venues.

Cheryl Rutherford and Lewis Samson, who run the classes, have years of coaching experience.
The new classes will be split into three age groups, ranging from 18-months to 9-year-olds.
1st Footy took to Facebook to post some highlights from their Alnwick launch day.
