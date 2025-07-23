The group started three years ago with a Squirrel Drey and has grown to two Dreys, a Beaver colony, a Cub pack and a Sea Scout troop - that’s over 90 young people and 17 volunteers enjoying Scouting every week.

The AGM was also a celebration of achievement – 652 badges gained, including 19 top awards, 144 nights away - which ranged from sleeping on a warship ship on the Thames to tents, village halls and residential centres.

There have been 258 sessions on the water, including surfing, paddle boarding, canoeing and rafting - they also presented two Chief Scout Commendations for good service and an award for Merit to Group Volunteers in acknowledgment of their outstanding service.

The group celebrated in style – thanks to Northumberland Estates for giving free use of a lovely part of Hulne Park, the sun shone all night and the young people and their parents enjoyed the activities put on (thanks to Fearless Adventure) a climbing wall, axe throwing, archery, and grass sledges, Zorbs and nearly 200 hotdogs.