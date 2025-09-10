All welcome at Nature and Wellbeing Fair

Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Communities and Nature team is set to host a Nature for Health and Wellbeing Fair next month.

Generous funding through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the North East Combined Authority Investment Fund has ensured that the Fair atWoodhorn Museum’s Workshop Galleries in Ashington will run free of charge.

Between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm on Saturday 4th October the Fair offers the opportunity for members of the public to find out how important nature and the environment are to their mental and physical wellbeing.

There will be over 20 information stalls that will help people explore the many volunteering opportunities throughout Northumberland with nature based charities, organisations, societies and groups, as well as finding out about campaigns, training, events and activities for nature and environmental causes and to how people can make a difference to their own green and coastal places.

In addition, there will be mini taster sessions, wellbeing walks, a chance to play the Environment Tipping Point game, herb seed sowing to grow at home.

Jo Burke, Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Nature and Wellbeing Officer says:

“There is so much research out there that shows us that the closer we get to nature, the happier and healthier we become, the more worthwhile life seems, and the more motivated we are to take action to help our wildlife and the environment.

“So, come along and find out how you can get involved in local initiatives that could also support your own health and wellbeing”

This is a drop in event, but places can also be booked at www.nwt.org.uk/events