Aldi brings more InPost Lockers to Northumberland

Aldi is introducing InPost Lockers to even more stores in Northumberland, allowing shoppers to easily collect and return online orders from their local store.

More than four stores in Northumberland now offer the service as part of the supermarket’s ongoing partnership with parcel locker provider, InPost.

Some of the most recent stores to have the lockers installed in Northumberland include Cramlington, Blyth and Hexham.

The supermarket is now aiming to have at least 600 lockers installed by the end of the year.

Jonathan Neale, Managing Director of National Real Estate at Aldi UK, said: “Convenience and efficiency is important to our shoppers, which is why we’re continuing to roll out InPost lockers to as many of our stores as possible.

“It has always been our aim to save our customers time as well as money, so making it easy for people to pick up or return parcels while getting the weekly shop done has been really valuable.”

Neil Kuschel, CEO at InPost UK, said: “Our growing partnership with Aldi reflects a shared commitment to offer the best everyday shopping experience for customers across the UK.

“Together, we’re helping to create a more convenient, cost-effective and sustainable way for shoppers to manage their parcels, making collection and returns as easy and accessible as possible.”

Customers can check the lockers at their local store are available to use before visiting at: https://inpost.co.uk/lockers