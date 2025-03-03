Agustinho nets special in Alnwick win

Antonio Agustinho hit a stunning last-gasp winner for Alnwick Town in a seven-goal thriller at Chester-le-Street Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The black and whites had led 2-0 and 3-2 in the game and the three points took Richie Latimer’s side up to 13th in the Northern League Second Division.

They face another long journey down to Redcar Town this Saturday, followed by a Tuesday night trip to Washington, as they clock up the hard miles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In-form Jamie Clark shot Alnwick ahead at Moor Park and a second from Euan Potts put Town in the driving seat.

Alnwick are back on the road on Saturday

Kieran Hall pulled one back just before the break and Kieron Beattie levelled things up shortly into the second period.

Potts added his second to regain the Alnwick advantage, but Luke Collins equalised just three minutes later.

Agustinho won it with just sixty second left.

“I’m very happy with the three points and another win away win at Chester-le-Street, which is always a difficult place to go,” said Latimer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We didn't make it easy for ourselves - after taking an early two goal lead we let Chester back in before he half time, then conceded again just after half time. We managed to get ahead again then were pegged back to 3-3 with some very poor defending from a set piece,” continued the gaffer.

“But the lads kept pushing forward and a strike worthy of winning any game from Agustinho into the top corner settled the game.”

“It was great viewing for the fans but as a manager I would like to see us not keep throwing two/three goal leads away so I can enjoy the game a bit more,” he laughed.

“But a win is what I went needed before the game and it keeps us in that middle pack - hopefully we can take that form into the next two games and with the form of our forwards Usman, Clark, Potts and Agustinho, get the wins.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that if we get the defensive part of the game right, we will give ourselves a brilliant chance of moving up this league and finishing this first season back in the Northern League strongly,” he concluded.