Two Northumberland businesses have been shortlisted for the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

Selected following a rigorous judging process by handpicked tourism industry experts, they will go on to compete at the national awards in June.

Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum and Distillery in Wooler has been nominated for new tourism business of the year, with Battlesteads Hotel and Restaurant, near Hexham, nominated for the ethical, sustainable and responsible category.

This comes after Northumberland won seven gold awards at the recent annual North East England Tourism Awards. Whitehouse Farm, Northumberland College Zoo, The Beresford Arms, Tranwell Farm Campsite, The Glebe Retreat and Ellie Robson of Northumberland County Show were winners.

New Tourism Business Award – Ad Gefrin Anglo Saxon Museum & Whisky Distillery, Wooler. Credit: The Bigger Picture Agency

VisitEngland director Andrew Stokes said: “England’s tourism industry has good reason to celebrate. As the finalists demonstrate, businesses across every region provide outstanding customer service along with high quality experiences while constantly innovating to find new ways to give more to visitors and the communities they serve.

“The applications to this year’s awards and the list of finalists are a testament to the range of first-class products on offer to both domestic and international visitors. I congratulate all the finalists who are already winners, and I wish them the very best of luck.”

The awards’ categories range from ‘B&B and Guest House of the Year’ and ‘Experience of the Year’ to ‘Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year’ and ‘Large and Small Visitor Attraction of the Year’.

Finalists are now invited to attend the black tie awards ceremony, held at the Brighton Dome Corn Exchange on June 4, where Gold, Silver and Bronze winners will be announced.