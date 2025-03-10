A win and a draw for Morpeth hockey in busy weekend
Nicola McLean proved the match-winner with the only goal in Morpeth hockey club’s 1-0 win over Newcastle University last Saturday.
The Green and Golds were then held to a 3-3 draw by Ben Rhydding at Longhirst on Sunday in a weekend head-to-head that saw them remain in third spot, three points behind leaders Sheffield and two behind Durham University with a game in hand.
Morpeth went 2-0 up with goals in the 10th and 12th minutes, but a second half turnaround by the visitors saw them go 3-2 ahead before Morpeth snatched a point with a leveller in an exciting clash.
They travel down to basement side Halifax in the YNE Women’s Premiership on Saturday.