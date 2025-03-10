A win and a draw for Morpeth hockey in busy weekend

Nicola McLean proved the match-winner with the only goal in Morpeth hockey club’s 1-0 win over Newcastle University last Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Green and Golds were then held to a 3-3 draw by Ben Rhydding at Longhirst on Sunday in a weekend head-to-head that saw them remain in third spot, three points behind leaders Sheffield and two behind Durham University with a game in hand.

Morpeth went 2-0 up with goals in the 10th and 12th minutes, but a second half turnaround by the visitors saw them go 3-2 ahead before Morpeth snatched a point with a leveller in an exciting clash.

They travel down to basement side Halifax in the YNE Women’s Premiership on Saturday.