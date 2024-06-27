A stadium-sized asteroid will be visible from the North East night skies on Saturday 29th
and live on Freeview channel 276
2024 has undoubtedly been an “astroyear”—from the solar eclipse in the Northern Hemisphere, to the Northern Lights shining as South as Portugal, this year has spoiled astronomy lovers with multiple breathtaking astronomic events. If you missed them, you'll be happy to know that Hellotickets have spotted a new opportunity to get your fix of astronomy magic, and even without a telescope this time!
Just before Asteroid Day on June 30th, two massive asteroids will pass back to back through Earth’s Orbit on Thursday, June 27th and Saturday, June 29th. The June 2027, 2011 UL21, is 99% larger than any other near-earth asteroids, but won’t pass close enough to see it without a telescope. The Saturday one, however, will.
Asteroid 2024 MK will pass through Earth’s Orbit, close enough to be seen after 10pm UK time. The places where you're most likely to see it are dark sky areas with low light pollution, by simply using binoculars, making it the perfect Saturday night activity for families and friends who love stargazing.
Hellotickets have gathered a list of the best spots where you can see the Asteroid in the North East, as it’s one of the few places where the weather and darkness conditions will allow us to see it in the whole UK.
Northumberland National Park
Situated in the north of England near Newcastle and Hexham, it is known as one of the best spots for stargazing due to its vast dark areas and remote landscapes. Here are a few spots where you can see the asteroid in Northumberland National Park:
- Kirknewton Village Hall
- Wooler Common
- Ingram Village Hall
- Alwinton Car Park
- Elsdon Village Green
- Falstone
Are you unable to travel to any of those locations? You can also watch it online. Virtual Telescope will run a live show of the 2024 MK asteroid starting 21h UTC, where you’ll be able to watch this breathtaking unique experience.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.