A retired police officer has written a book and designed coaching sessions to help teenage girls spot the early signs of domestic abuse.

Rie Pearson of Whitley Bay, specialised in domestic abuse safeguarding before she left the force and felt inspired to help girls learn how to identify patterns of abuse in intimate relationships.

The retired officer wrote the book, Be kind. No excuses, during lockdown for girls aged 14-16, and now offers one-on-one sessions, group workshops and is on a mission to get her message out to schools and educational facilities.

She explained: “Because of my previous career, I know that there is a pattern to domestic abuse and it starts right at the beginning of a relationship, but at that point, you don’t know because most of us aren’t aware of what those early signs look like.

Rie Pearson, author of Be Kind. No Excuses, and life coach.

“What my book does is outline those signs, a lot of the time early behaviours can look caring when they are actually controlling.”

Elaborating on the content of the guide, Rie says: “Be kind no excuses consists of five true stories from women themselves, I wanted it to be this way because teenagers aren’t going to engage with statistics and when you can read it you can tell it is very raw and real.

"The book is about prevention, it is for teenagers and parents to look at the things that are happening and realise it is not okay.”

“My heart is in prevention which is why I also created the ABC programme, this consists of a series of four workshops teaching self-awareness, self-belief and self-confidence.”

Following the murder of Holly Newton in Northumberland, Rie believes its more important than ever to educate girls on control, coercive behaviour and abuse in relationships: “These teachings should be on the national curriculum, and that is my goal for ABC, I’ve now received funding to create a training programme so that I can teach educators to deliver these courses, and lesson plans are on their way.”

“If girls were aware of what controlling behaviour looked like in the beginning, they would be able to have those conversations with their parents before it is too late.”

For more information, please visit: https://riepearson.com/